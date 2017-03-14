Paul Ryan ‘Excited’ Millions Will Lose Healthcare With GOP Bill

To all who voted Republican in last year’s election, be careful what you wish for!

The Republicans lead by House Speaker Paul Ryan are coming through with the promise they sold you to repeal Obamacare but oh you will have to pay a big price. Monday the CBO confirmed what many have been warning about the GOP bill to replace Obamacare with will not only raise your premimums but will leave millions of Americans uninsured. As HuffPost reported “the CBO score found that by 2026 the Republican plan to repeal and “replace” the Affordable Care Act would increase the number of Americans without health coverage by 24 million and reduce the federal budget deficit by $337 billion.”

Since the bill has been passed by the House, the Senate Republicans have been telling the media they will not pass the bill if it will leave their constitients in the cold. However, Ryan is taking a victory lap after the CBO findings saying he was ‘encourged’ of the findings.

.@SpeakerRyan: “If you read this entire report, I’m pretty encouraged by it and it actually exceeded my expectations.” #SpecialReport #AHCA pic.twitter.com/3JQWVugSkC — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2017

Not only is Ryan not frighten like so many Americans he says it would still be better to have millions of people dropped from their health care than to have them on Obamacare.

So tell us, Columbus, would you have Obamacare and have Congress make the necessary improvements or you still rolling the dice on the GOP bill?

