Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingLive 6LACK – Free (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 50 mins ago
Leave a comment

ATL native first arrived on the mainstream music scene in november of 2016 with the release of his “Free 6LACK” EP. Ever since the rap soul and rnb music lovers got a taste of 6LACK’s style the more his popularity grew as an artist. Now, 6LACK has decided to become even more free with the release of his next single off the “Free 6Black” Project. Watch below.

 

 

10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

10th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala [PHOTOS]

 

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

#Video , 101.1 The Wiz , 6LACK , Free 6LACK , Kings Only , Music , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , R N B , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , soul , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 3 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 3 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 5 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 6 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 1 week ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 2 weeks ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 2 weeks ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 2 weeks ago
Photos