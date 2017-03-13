Pray For Ciara & Russell Wilson They Were Involved In A Car Accident

Ciara and Russell Wilson had a scary moment on Friday afternoon when they got into a car accident.

A driver who was illegally in the bus lane hit the right side of the car the couple, and their unborn baby, were riding in. Witnesses say Ciara was driving her white Mercedes truck and making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle.

After the accident, Russ Wilson tweeted, “Momma Wilson and Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!” (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts: