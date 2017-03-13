The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Vince Herbert Hiding A Love Child From Tamar Braxton? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment


Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to address some rumors that are flying around about her husband, Vince Herbert. A woman posted a photo of a child to her own Instagram, claiming that the child was fathered by Vince. Tamar denied it immediately, in a post that has since been deleted.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But Gary With Da Tea wonders if this is a situation we’ve seen all too often- the allegations turn out to be true after a faithful wife vehemently defends her husband. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Shows Love To Gary With Da Tea On The Red Carpet! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Slams News Outlets For Reporting Beef With Monica [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Should Tamar Braxton Be Held Responsible For Her Fans’ Actions? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton Autograph Signing in the Big Apple

1 photos Launch gallery

Tamar Braxton Autograph Signing in the Big Apple

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Is Vince Herbert Hiding A Love Child From Tamar Braxton? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton Autograph Signing in the Big Apple

baby , cheating , Gary's Tea , husband , love child , married , Secret , Tamar Braxton , Vince Herbert , white woman

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 3 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 4 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 6 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 6 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 1 week ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 2 weeks ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 2 weeks ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 2 weeks ago
Photos