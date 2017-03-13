Fasho Celebrity News
Netflix Technology On The Way That Lets you Control Original Content!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

32 mins ago
Netflix is currently developing a technology that would give users control of key plot decisions in their original content.

Some of the storylines will be simple and linear, kind of like those choose-your-own-adventure books you might have grown up with.

Viewers will actually make choices as they watch. All the content will be there – and then they’ll have to get through it in different ways and see how it plays out.

Later this year, Netflix will be running a choose-your-own-adventure trial show for children. And, if it’s successful, Netflix will expand the format to their adult programming. (Daily Mail)

 

