Netflix Technology On The Way That Lets you Control Original Content!!!

Netflix is currently developing a technology that would give users control of key plot decisions in their original content.
Some of the storylines will be simple and linear, kind of like those choose-your-own-adventure books you might have grown up with.
Viewers will actually make choices as they watch. All the content will be there – and then they’ll have to get through it in different ways and see how it plays out.
Later this year, Netflix will be running a choose-your-own-adventure trial show for children. And, if it’s successful, Netflix will expand the format to their adult programming. (Daily Mail)
