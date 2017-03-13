SharifDKingLive NAV ft. The Weeknd – Some Way (Video)

After Justin Bieber sent shots at The Weekend, implying that The Weekend’s Music is wack, it has been tons of new music popping up. Sources say it could be that Justin Bieber is simple upset due to his ex Selena Gomez now being The Weekend’s New love connection. Ovo records own Nav also made a comment that Haters would consider the song to be wack, which a small hit to the stomach defending his xo family “The Weekend” in some way or another. Watch the official video for the popular song “Some Way” below.
Rickey Smiley Meet And Greet
29 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley Meet And Greet
1. 14547146319207Source:Radio One Cincy 1 of 29
2. 1454714627106Source:Radio One Cincy 2 of 29
3. 14547146225836Source:Radio One Cincy 3 of 29
4. 14547146183414Source:Radio One Cincy 4 of 29
5. 14547146139445Source:Radio One Cincy 5 of 29
6. 14547146100206Source:Radio One Cincy 6 of 29
7. 14547146060362Source:Radio One Cincy 7 of 29
8. 14547146012626Source:Radio One Cincy 8 of 29
9. 14547145968201Source:Radio One Cincy 9 of 29
10. 14547145928063Source:Radio One Cincy 10 of 29
11. 145471458738Source:Radio One Cincy 11 of 29
12. 14547145829257Source:Radio One Cincy 12 of 29
13. 14547145788039Source:Radio One Cincy 13 of 29
14. 14547145740334Source:Radio One Cincy 14 of 29
15. 145471456905Source:Radio One Cincy 15 of 29
16. 14547145650357Source:Radio One Cincy 16 of 29
17. 1454714560667Source:Radio One Cincy 17 of 29
18. 14547145564998Source:Radio One Cincy 18 of 29
19. 14547145522952Source:Radio One Cincy 19 of 29
20. 14547145478295Source:Radio One Cincy 20 of 29
21. 14547145431288Source:Radio One Cincy 21 of 29
22. 14547145389386Source:Radio One Cincy 22 of 29
23. 14547145356751Source:Radio One Cincy 23 of 29
24. 1454714531597Source:Radio One Cincy 24 of 29
25. 14547145279099Source:Radio One Cincy 25 of 29
26. 14547145221724Source:Radio One Cincy 26 of 29
27. 14547145176909Source:Radio One Cincy 27 of 29
28. 14547145134628Source:Radio One Cincy 28 of 29
29. 14547145089234Source:Radio One Cincy 29 of 29
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours