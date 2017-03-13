Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive NAV ft. The Weeknd – Some Way (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

33 mins ago
After Justin Bieber sent shots at The Weekend, implying that The Weekend’s Music is wack, it has been tons of new music popping up. Sources say it could be that Justin Bieber is simple upset due to his ex Selena Gomez now being The Weekend’s New love connection. Ovo records own Nav also made a comment that Haters would consider the song to be wack, which a small hit to the stomach defending his xo family “The Weekend” in some way or another. Watch the official video for the popular song “Some Way” below.

 

 

