#SharifDKingLive Tory Lanez – "DopeMan Go" (Video)

52 mins ago
The Toronto native Tory Lanez is showcasing his Dopeman ego in his latest video. Tory Lanez delivers his visual “Dopeman Go” performance from a rooftop, while woman wear Donald Trump masks through out the video. Tory Lanez gives light to his gritty side. The New Toronto 2 is definitely a dope project to check out. Watch the “Dopeman Go” Below.

 

 

