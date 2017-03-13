Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Talib Kweli & Styles P – Last Ones (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

56 mins ago
Talib and SP the Ghost come together o express there concerns as the “Last Ones” standing in hip-hop. The rap genre most recognized as hip hop has taken a turn from its original state of birth to where it is currently. Talib Kweli and Styles P’s newest song “Last Ones” was a good way to show that real MC’s still exist, and they are two of the “Last Ones” around. You can find the “Last ones” track on their collaborative EP “The Seven” set to be released April 14th, 2017. Watch Talib Kweli & Styles P take it back to the essence in their black and white visual below.

 

 

