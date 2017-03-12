The Reason Nicki Minaj Says Didn’t Do An Entire Diss Record [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Nicki Minaj dropped her rebuttal to Remy Ma, most of the internet was just plain disappointed. The song, which features Drake and Lil Wayne, includes Nicki rapping for just one verse, with the aforementioned Young Money rappers taking the other two. Hip-hop fans called her out for not dropping a traditional diss track. But she was all ready with an explanation when they came for her.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

