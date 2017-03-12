The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Reason Nicki Minaj Says Didn’t Do An Entire Diss Record [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

1 day ago
When Nicki Minaj dropped her rebuttal to Remy Ma, most of the internet was just plain disappointed. The song, which features Drake and Lil Wayne, includes Nicki rapping for just one verse, with the aforementioned Young Money rappers taking the other two. Hip-hop fans called her out for not dropping a traditional diss track. But she was all ready with an explanation when they came for her.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Nicki Minaj got back in her rap bag and dropped three new tracks on Friday: “No Frauds,” “Regret In Your Tears,” and “Changed It.” “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, was a direct diss at Remy Ma three weeks after she dropped her savage diss track “shETHER.” Meanwhile, “Regret In Your Tears” is a diss record to her ex Meek Mill who has been nothing but shady since they split. Of course, the Internet had a field day with this one. Check out what people had to say.


 

Photos