#SharifDKingLive Bebe Rexha Ft G- Eazy – F. F.F. (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

1 hour ago
Bebe links with G-Eazy to share there thoughts on fake friends. Sometimes its better to come up with a few real ones who become Good Company. Other times its just better to say F*ck Fake Friends and doing your own thing. Watch Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy hold each other down against the fake ones in the video below. If you haven’t already make sure you purchase Bebe’s latest project “All your Fault” available everywhere.

 

 

If you saw <em>Get Out</em> at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

 

Photos