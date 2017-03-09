A Large Medical Marijuana Growing Facility May Come To SW Ohio

The backers of the failed 2015 ballot to legalize marijuana for recreational use is now setting their eyes on building a growing facility in SW Ohio.

If given the green light, the growing facility would be in Wilmington and would be licensed to grow large quantities of marijuana for medical use. Local officials are supporting to start with a plan hosting a 25,000 square-foot facility on a 19-acre property and potentially expand later if successful.

The operation would employ 220 people and generate $45 million investment.

