Music
Home > Music

Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious

Written By: Nia Noelle

5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Less than two weeks after the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston’s passing, her brother, Gary, was spotted passed out in a Chevy Tahoe outside of a well-known drug house in Atlanta.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to a source familiar with the house, Gary supposedly purchased $200 worth of heroin and returned to his car to get high. Radar Online obtained the exclusive footage of Gary, high and unconscious after using.

This is so sad. Why would he try and go down the same road as his sister. He had to have known what it did to her, and now its as if he’s doing the same thing to himself.

 


Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston

14 photos Launch gallery

Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston

Continue reading Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious

Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston

brother , drugs , Gary Houston , whitney houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 5 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 20 hours ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 2 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 5 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 6 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 6 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 6 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 6 days ago
Photos