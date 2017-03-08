Faizon Love Airport Assault Videos Released [VIDEO]

Tuesday March 7th actor and comedian Faizon Love was arrested at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus after a physical altercation with a valet attendant. Love was caught on airport surveillance grabbing the man by the neck and throwing him to the ground and into a desk.
And of course an onlooker got video as well
Love was arrested and arraigned in court Wednesday morning. He was videoing being released by NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman
Love will be performing at the Funny Bone in Columbus March 15th.
