Music
Home > Music

Faizon Love Airport Assault Videos Released [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Couples Retreat' - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Tuesday March 7th actor and comedian  Faizon Love was arrested at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus after a physical altercation with a valet attendant.  Love was caught on airport surveillance grabbing the man by the neck and throwing him to the ground and into a desk.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 


And of course an onlooker got video as well


Love was arrested and arraigned in court Wednesday morning.  He was videoing being released by NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman


Love will be performing at the Funny Bone in Columbus March 15th.

RELATED STORY: Faizon Love Arrested At Columbus Airport


Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

arrested , Columbus airport , faizon love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 5 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 20 hours ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 2 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 5 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 6 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 6 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 6 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 6 days ago
Photos