It’s Time For ASAP Rocky To Grow Up!!! [VIDEO]

It’s time for ASAP Rocky to grow up.

The Harlem rapper is the face of Mercedes-Benz’s newest commercial, “Grow Up and Get a Job,” as a part of the luxury automaker’s “Grow Up” campaign. In the ad, Pretty Flacko reflects on a particular beat that was stuck in his head throughout his childhood.

The ASAP Mob leader says that beat and the loss of his older brother inspired him to fulfill his dreams and get more out of life.