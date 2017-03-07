It’s Time For ASAP Rocky To Grow Up!!! [VIDEO]

It’s time for ASAP Rocky to grow up.
The Harlem rapper is the face of Mercedes-Benz’s newest commercial, “Grow Up and Get a Job,” as a part of the luxury automaker’s “Grow Up” campaign. In the ad, Pretty Flacko reflects on a particular beat that was stuck in his head throughout his childhood.
The ASAP Mob leader says that beat and the loss of his older brother inspired him to fulfill his dreams and get more out of life.
A$AP Rocky, Russell Simmons, Rachel Roy, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live
13 photos Launch gallery
A$AP Rocky, Russell Simmons, Rachel Roy, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live
1. Casual solo shot of A$AP Rocky posting up at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 1 of 13
2. Nothin’ but deuces for A$AP Rocky and Russell Simmons at All Def Comedy Live in L.A.Source:All Def Comedy Live 2 of 13
3. Candid shot of A$AP Rocky and Russell Simmons at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 3 of 13
4. Rachel Roy and Russell Simmons chill out at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 4 of 13
5. Bad Medina killin’ it as always at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 5 of 13
6. DJ Printz droppin’ beats at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 6 of 13
7. Even Kanye’s longtime pal Fonzworth Bentley shows face at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 7 of 13
8. Francia on fleek, wearing a sheer white top and subtle blue jeans at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 8 of 13
9. O’Neal McKnight makes an appearance at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 9 of 13
10. The fabulous Miss Diddy, posing solo at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 10 of 13
11. Russell Simmons steals the mic at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 11 of 13
12. Miss Diddy and Russell Simmons huggin’ it out at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 12 of 13
13. Another great moment at All Def Comedy Live.Source:All Def Comedy Live 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours