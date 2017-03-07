Update on Fantasia’s Condition After Tour Bus Accident

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Update on Fantasia’s Condition After Tour Bus Accident

Written By: Nia Noelle

4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Singer Fantasia Barrino canceled her scheduled Memphis performance due to second-degree burns, People Magazine reports.  Sources close to the singer say … she was dozing on her tour bus Sunday with an aromatherapy vaporizer nearby. She uses it to soothe her vocal cords. We’re told she thinks she rolled over onto the machine’s cord, which caused hot water to spill out on her right forearm.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fantasia’s husband, Kendall Taylor took to IG to share a photo of the vocal powerhouse laying in a hospital bed with a bandaged arm.  Fantasia’s rep told People “Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably. At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.”

Related Story:

Prayers Up: Fantasia Hospitalized After Suffering Second-Degree Burns


Fantashia's Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding

4 photos Launch gallery

Fantashia's Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding

Continue reading Fantashia’s Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding

Fantashia's Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding


Source People

accident , burn , fantasia

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 24 hours ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 day ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 2 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 4 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 5 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 5 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 5 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 5 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 5 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 6 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 6 days ago
Photos