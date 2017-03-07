One Year Old Shot By Three Year Old in Cincinnati With Stolen Gun, Father Arrested



Cortez Reed of Cincinnati’s Price Hill was arrested and charged with endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business after his 17 month old daughter was criticality injured after accidentally being shot in the torso by a three year old child.

Reed was in the process of moving back in when and it is said he left two loaded handguns in a shoebox on the floor of the home. One guy was a 38mm and the one used in the shooting was a 9mm gun. After the accident Reed attempted to hide one of the the handguns in a box in a wooded area near the home, the gun was registered as stolen. Reed stated that he was arguing with the mother of his children when she threw him out of the house but let him come back and that is why the guns were left on the floor.

Reed was arraigned in court Tuesday morning and Hamilton County prosecutors were able to secure a $59,500 cash bond. Five children were removed from the home, all siblings, and are being held by Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

