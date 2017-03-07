Music
Home > Music

One Year Old Shot By Three Year Old in Cincinnati With Stolen Gun, Father Arrested

Written By: Nia Noelle

5 hours ago
Leave a comment


Cortez Reed of Cincinnati’s Price Hill was arrested and charged with endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business after his 17 month old daughter was criticality injured after accidentally being shot in the torso by a three year old child.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Reed was in the process of moving back in when and it is said he left two loaded handguns in a shoebox on the floor of the home.  One guy was a 38mm and the one used in the shooting was a 9mm gun.  After the accident Reed attempted to hide one of the the handguns in a box in a wooded area near the home, the gun was registered as stolen.  Reed stated that he was arguing with the mother of his children when she threw him out of the house but let him come back and that is why the guns were left on the floor.


Reed was arraigned in court Tuesday morning and Hamilton County prosecutors were able to secure  a $59,500 cash bond.  Five children were removed from the home, all siblings, and are being held by Hamilton County Job and Family Services.



CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color

16 photos Launch gallery

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color

Continue reading One Year Old Shot By Three Year Old in Cincinnati With Stolen Gun, Father Arrested

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color

We captured the lovely ladies attending the <strong>Cincinnati Music Festival</strong> presented by Procter & Gamble this weekend. #TeamBeautiful hung out at the Patio Spa where attendees beat the heat,  and got primped and beautified thanks to Cover Girl, Olay, and Pantene! Check out all the best looks, beauties!

cincinnati , Cortez Reed , Price Hill , shot

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 24 hours ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 day ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 2 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 4 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 5 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 5 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 5 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 5 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 5 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 6 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 6 days ago
Photos