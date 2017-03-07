Young Thug Wanted By Police

Oh lord, now there is another issue going on with Young Thug, and this one he may not be able to dodge, he pretty much just committed an act of domestic violence. Heres the scoop…

Valerie Raven, aka Akbar V, filed a battery report after alleging that the Atlanta star slapped her in the parking lot of Palace nightclub. She called police the night of the incident, but Thug and his boo, Jerrika Karlae, had already left the scene when authorities arrived.

Source: Hip HopDx