Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband

Sheree Whitfield is spilling all the tea this season. In a preview of next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality star and author revealed that her ex-husband Bob Whitfield was abusive with her during their marriage. While the gang was discussing how Peter and Cynthia were able to go on a trip to Maui after finalizing their divorce, Sheree said that couldn’t have been her and Bob after they split.
While Bob insisted that they would have been fine, Sheree then dropped the bomb on him, as well as Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore who were in the van, that he used to put his hands on her. Bob says that he doesn’t recall ever putting his hands on Sheree, but Sheree reminds him that he choked her in the past.
https://twitter.com/_JoeyBGCBlogger/status/838543001915961344
Check out the full clip above to see Bob and the girls’ response to Sheree’s bombshell.
