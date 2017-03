Don Cheadle has been tweeting about politics a lot and hasn’t been holding his tongue back about his disdain for President Trump. One of Cheadle’s followers Tweeted him recently about the President and his response for why he doesn’t like the President was jaw dropping.

If these allegations are true we wouldn’t be surprised if more protest break out across the country.

Follow @power1075



Also On 101.1 The Wiz: