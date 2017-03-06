WTFasho A New Study Shows Most People Don’t Know Who Their Office Enemies Are!!!

According to a new study, we are good at seeing who likes us at work – but we’re also really bad seeing who our enemies are while on the job.

Researchers found that most people don’t actively hide the fact that they’re competitive at work, but will act like a friend, even if they are an enemy.

When this happens, the two effects cancel each other out, leaving co-workers with no clue about who’s a rival and who’s not.

That makes sense, of course, because people tend to hide their negative feelings to be polite – but also to prevent the risk of losing popularity with others.

It’s a jungle out there, so watch your back. (Washington University)