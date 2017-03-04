Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Trump Supporters And Foes Face-Off In Front Of Statehouse

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

It didn’t last long for a rally for President Donald Trump to get rowdy but it did. Today what started off as a peaceful rally in front of the Ohio Statehouse turn into a clash of words once critics of the president made their voices heard.

Local reports show supporters carrying signs with messages like “Christians Love Trump” and “This Is My Women’s March.” During the verbal melee, supporters started chanting “U-S-A” when anti-trump supporters challenge that the president is not good for America.

 

This is just a small representation of the divide that is going on in our country today.


 


Source

anti-Trump , Clash , ohio statehouse , President Donald Trump , rally , Supporters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 12 hours ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 12 hours ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 14 hours ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 14 hours ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 3 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 3 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 3 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 4 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 4 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 4 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 4 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 4 days ago
Photos