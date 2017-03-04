Trump Supporters And Foes Face-Off In Front Of Statehouse

It didn’t last long for a rally for President Donald Trump to get rowdy but it did. Today what started off as a peaceful rally in front of the Ohio Statehouse turn into a clash of words once critics of the president made their voices heard.

Local reports show supporters carrying signs with messages like “Christians Love Trump” and “This Is My Women’s March.” During the verbal melee, supporters started chanting “U-S-A” when anti-trump supporters challenge that the president is not good for America.

This is just a small representation of the divide that is going on in our country today.

