SharifDKingLive Cal Scruby Ft. Chris Brown – Ain’t Shit Change (Video)

Cal Scuby and Chris Brown come together for Scuby’s popular “Ain’t Sh*t Change” track. Cal Scuby and Chris Brown pull a scene from the vintage “White Man Can’t Jump” movie. Watch Chris Brown and Cal Scuby showcase the basketball hustle and bid on Cal Scuby’s Dunk game.

