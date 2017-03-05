SharifDKingLive Cal Scruby Ft. Chris Brown – Ain’t Shit Change (Video)

Cal Scuby and Chris Brown come together for Scuby’s popular “Ain’t Sh*t Change” track. Cal Scuby and Chris Brown pull a scene from the vintage “White Man Can’t Jump” movie. Watch Chris Brown and Cal Scuby showcase the basketball hustle and bid on Cal Scuby’s Dunk game.
Pacers Big Man Rakeem Christmas Surprises Six-Year Old Noah Campbell!
15 photos Launch gallery
Pacers Big Man Rakeem Christmas Surprises Six-Year Old Noah Campbell!
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
#FollowTheCrown
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours