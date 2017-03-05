Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Cal Scruby Ft. Chris Brown – Ain’t Shit Change (Video)

2 hours ago

Cal Scuby and Chris Brown come together for Scuby’s popular “Ain’t Sh*t Change” track. Cal Scuby and Chris Brown pull a scene from the vintage “White Man Can’t Jump” movie. Watch Chris Brown and Cal Scuby showcase the basketball hustle and bid on Cal Scuby’s Dunk game.

 

 

