Whitney Houston Documentary Set for Premiere!!!

A sure-to-be-controversial documentary about the life of Whitney Houston will premiere in New York next month.

Whitney: Can I Be Me? will get its first screening at the Tribeca Film Festival. It was directed by Nick Broomfield, the man behind Kurt and Courtney, which chronicled the last days of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Whitney’s family did not cooperate with the filmmaker, but they are working with another project from Oscar-winner Kevin McDonald.

The festival will also host the world premiere of The Soundtrack of Our Lives, a documentary about the career of music mogul Clive Davis. That flick will receive a special screening at Radio City Music Hall on April 19th, followed by a show featuring stars such as Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, Wind and Fire. (Rolling Stone)

Fasho Thoughts:

Telling the story of a sad death is always touchy.

Broomfield is tough, but he’s usually fair.

If we’re going to see a tell-all bio, we want them to tell all.