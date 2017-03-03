News
WTF? A Woman Tries To Walk From Manhattan To Brooklyn On The Subway Tracks

Check out the bizarre footage.

12 hours ago

Commuting in New York is so stressful that it makes people want to forget the train altogether and find alternative means of traveling. One woman was apparently not in the mood to wait around so she hopped onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and began walking toward Manhattan until police apprehended her moments later. According to NBC New York, the dazed woman trekked down the middle of the subway tracks at the Myrtle Avenue J train station with a canvas bag slung over her right shoulder just before 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

As commuters urged her to get off the tracks, she continue to walk as if nothing was wrong, casually checking her cellphone. Police captured her, just before the J train arrived, and she was then transported to Woodhull Hospital, where she’ll undergo psychiatric observation.

No word on whether or not the police plan to charge the unidentified woman.

 

