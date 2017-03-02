Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Nicole Ari Parker Reveals on “The Real” The Roadside Quickie She Had with Her Husband!!

23 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


On Thursday, March 2, “The Real” welcomes actress Nicole Ari Parker. She fills the ladies in on her new show, “Time After Time and dishes on her Valentine’s Day roadside quickie with her husband of 12 years, Boris Kodjoe!

Plus, television personality and guest co-host Shekinah offers advice for hair stylists who are hesitant to get their license and joins the ladies as they roast themselves and honor their grandmothers.



Nicole Ari Parker: The reality is like Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday. That’s like a real night, that’s like a basketball game, ballet, there’s homework… so like I think our dinner reservations were for 6:30.

Loni Love: Wow.

Nicole: Yeah, like it wasn’t sexy at all.

Loni: But did you get some?

Nicole: I got halfway some.

Loni: Okay.

Nicole: Halfway home.

Adrienne Houghton: Oh, in the car!

Nicole: Oh yes, we had to pull over!

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Loni: That’s what I’m talking about.

Adrienne: That sounds exciting, that is something to look forward to.

Nicole: And then we pull ourselves together and I fixed an eyelash and we went back in the house.

 

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb

Picture Courtesy of Jason LaVeris and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of The Real, YouTube, and EURWeb

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

60 photos Launch gallery

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

Continue reading The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Boris Kodjoe , Nicole Ari Parker , Quickie , ROADSIDE , Sex , Shekinah , The Real

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 18 hours ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 21 hours ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 22 hours ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 day ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 1 day ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 2 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 2 days ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 3 days ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 3 days ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 3 days ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 3 days ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 4 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 4 days ago
Photos