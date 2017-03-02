Nicole Ari Parker Reveals on “The Real” The Roadside Quickie She Had with Her Husband!!

On Thursday, March 2, “” welcomes actress Nicole Ari Parker . She fills the ladies in on her new show, “Time After Time“ and dishes on her Valentine’s Day roadside quickie with her husband of 12 years,

Plus, television personality and guest co-host Shekinah offers advice for hair stylists who are hesitant to get their license and joins the ladies as they roast themselves and honor their grandmothers.





Nicole Ari Parker: The reality is like Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday. That’s like a real night, that’s like a basketball game, ballet, there’s homework… so like I think our dinner reservations were for 6:30.

Loni Love: Wow.

Nicole: Yeah, like it wasn’t sexy at all.

Loni: But did you get some?

Nicole: I got halfway some.

Loni: Okay.

Nicole: Halfway home.

Adrienne Houghton: Oh, in the car!

Nicole: Oh yes, we had to pull over!

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Loni: That’s what I’m talking about.

Adrienne: That sounds exciting, that is something to look forward to.

Nicole: And then we pull ourselves together and I fixed an eyelash and we went back in the house.

