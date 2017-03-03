JustAsh
Will Chris Brown Be Heading To Rehab?

45 mins ago

Things aren’t looking too good for Breezy. Following up after news of his restraining order placed by ex girlfriend, Karreuche, and her BFF. Doesn’t seem Chris can catch a break!

And now sources are saying Chris is spiraling out of control. Since his manger quit, he is self destructing. Do you believe it?

“Last year, Chris Brown‘d manager Mike Guirguis quit and sued the singer for allegedly beating him to the point of hospitalization. According to The New York Daily News, Mike G alleges that Brown invited him into a small room one night and sucker punched him.

Now, Billboard reports that, without Guirguis staying his hand, the singer has plunged in a drug-addled spiral of self-destruction. Sources say even his bodyguards cower before Breezy.

“Once he did what he did to Mike G, there was no structure,” that former security team member says. “We had no manager telling us what to do or where we were going. He would make people sleep on the bus [instead of hotels] when he was mad at them. He was threatening people and cops. He was calling himself the devil.” – HNHH

I hope this isn’t true…

Photos