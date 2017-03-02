Cincinnati Man Kills Girlfriend Calls 911 to Confess

Photo by

Music
Trending
Home > Music

Cincinnati Man Kills Girlfriend Calls 911 to Confess

4 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

A Cincinnati man who lives int he Blue Ash suburb called 911 Wednesday night to confess that he shot and killed his girlfriend after a night of drinking.  56-year-old Joseph K. Smith called dispatch 8pm Wednesday night to confess and then said,”I don’t know if I’m going to be alive when you get here,I don’t want to live! I did something bad.”

After a stand-off with police Smith was taken into custody and charged with homicide.  Smith is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in a Hamilton County court Thursday morning.



Famous Ohioans

24 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Cincinnati Man Kills Girlfriend Calls 911 to Confess

Famous Ohioans

911 , cincinnati , homicide , Joseph K. Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 hours ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 11 hours ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 24 hours ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 1 day ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 1 day ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 2 days ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 2 days ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 2 days ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 2 days ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 3 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 3 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 4 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 4 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 4 days ago
Photos