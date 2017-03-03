SharifDKingLive French Montana & A$AP Rocky “Said N Done” (Video)

French Montana taps Asap Rocky to deliver the “Said N Done” video. Of course you can expect to see members of the Coke Boys and ASAP Family. When its all “Said N Done” the party never stops, and the fun is everlasting when French Montana and Asap rocky Link up. In the visual you can catch Asap Ferg along with Asap Rocky and French Montana having fun a bunch of girls.I’m sure this song slipped under the radar being that it was a song off of MC4. Now that the video is i can see this song getting more love.

