#SharifDKingLive Fabolous Ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Goyard Bag (Video)

1 hour ago

Sharif D. King/King Sharif
The Young OG connects with Lil Uzi Vert for the sake of the Goyard Bag. Watch Fab and Lil Uzi Vert in their pursuit to get to the money and execute business propositions while others attempt to hate and put a stop to the execution of  the come up.

 

 

Photos