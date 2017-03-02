Oscars Theater Plays Joke On Moonlight Audience

A London movie theater had some fun with the Oscars mix-up and played a joke on audience members.
Moviegoers went to the London Rio Cinema to see Moonlight, but after the lights went down, La La Land came on the screen. After a few seconds, the film was shut down and theater employees fumbled around to make it look like they made a mistake. The audience got the joke and roared with laughter. When everyone settled down, the real Best Picture winner began playing. (Deadline)
Fasho Thoughts:
- That’s hilarious.
- You can’t blame accountants for this one.
- Someone should create a mash-up of the two movies.
- Was The Joke taken too far?
- Do you find it funny?
