Oscars Theater Plays Joke On Moonlight Audience

A London movie theater had some fun with the Oscars mix-up and played a joke on audience members.

Moviegoers went to the London Rio Cinema to see Moonlight, but after the lights went down, La La Land came on the screen. After a few seconds, the film was shut down and theater employees fumbled around to make it look like they made a mistake. The audience got the joke and roared with laughter. When everyone settled down, the real Best Picture winner began playing. (Deadline)

