Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Oscars Theater Plays Joke On Moonlight Audience

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

A London movie theater had some fun with the Oscars mix-up and played a joke on audience members.

Moviegoers went to the London Rio Cinema to see Moonlight, but after the lights went down, La La Land came on the screen. After a few seconds, the film was shut down and theater employees fumbled around to make it look like they made a mistake. The audience got the joke and roared with laughter. When everyone settled down, the real Best Picture winner began playing. (Deadline)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • That’s hilarious.
  • You can’t blame accountants for this one.
  • Someone should create a mash-up of the two movies.
  • Was The Joke taken too far?
  • Do you find it funny?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Hairstyles From The 2017 Oscars That Will Inspire Your Next Look

12 photos Launch gallery

Hairstyles From The 2017 Oscars That Will Inspire Your Next Look

Continue reading Oscars Theater Plays Joke On Moonlight Audience

Hairstyles From The 2017 Oscars That Will Inspire Your Next Look

The 89th Academy Awards brought a bevy of stunningly short cuts to straight styles. We picked our top 4 hairstyles from the 2017 Oscars. You don’t want to miss, your next hairstyle is a click away!  

 

 

audience , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Joke , MOONLIGHT , on , oscars , plays , theater

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 2 hours ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 15 hours ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 16 hours ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 20 hours ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 1 day ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 2 days ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 2 days ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 2 days ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 3 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 3 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 3 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 3 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 4 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 4 days ago
Photos