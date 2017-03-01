Music
Home > Music

It’s the 34th Anniversary for New Edition’s Candy Girl!

9 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment
New Edition

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

March 1, 1983 New Edition released their first album ‘Candy Girl’!  34 years later it’s still a go to for throwback parties and now a new favorite for millennials after the New Edition biopic dropped on BET.

This record put the group on the map and gave them the opportunity to open for Kurtins Blow and Madonna on tour.  Sadly they were still broke after the tour ended their bus dropped them back off in the hood!  SMH


Miss the movie?  No worries read ab out Ricky Bell’s Shocking Drug Addiction + More Things We Learned From ‘The New Edition Story’ here


Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Continue reading It’s the 34th Anniversary for New Edition’s Candy Girl!

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Part one of <em>The New Edition Story</em> premiered last night on BET and Twitter had a lot to say. Check out our favorite reactions and tune into part two tonight at 9 p.m.

candy girl , New Edition

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 7 hours ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 8 hours ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 11 hours ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 1 day ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 1 day ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 1 day ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 1 day ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 2 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 3 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 3 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 3 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 3 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 3 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
Photos