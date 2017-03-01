It’s the 34th Anniversary for New Edition’s Candy Girl!

March 1, 1983 New Edition released their first album ‘Candy Girl’! 34 years later it’s still a go to for throwback parties and now a new favorite for millennials after the New Edition biopic dropped on BET.

This record put the group on the map and gave them the opportunity to open for Kurtins Blow and Madonna on tour. Sadly they were still broke after the tour ended their bus dropped them back off in the hood! SMH



