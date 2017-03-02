Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image Of 2Pac In The ‘All Eyez On Me’ Poster

The artwork for the 2Pac biopic has just been released and by first glance, you would think 2Pac himself is starring in the movie.

The poster features Demetrius Shipp Jr. who is playing the iconic 2Pac, which is being marketed as the untold story of Tupac Shakur. The movie tells the true and untold story of the Death Row rapper who would become an actor, activist and all-around icon.

The movie highlights Shakur from his early days in New York to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices in hip-hop. He was shot and killed at the age of 25. All Eyez on Me is directed by Benny Boom and hits theaters on June 16.

