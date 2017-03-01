T.I. Family Hustle Is Coming Back For Season 6 !!!

Are they or aren’t they…filming another season?
After their public break-up last year, T.I. and Tiny are thinking they can make reality-show lemonade out of their relationship problems. TMZ reports that VH1 execs met with producers about canceling [The Family Hustle], but the producers convinced them that the drama could bring in a huge audience.
Meanwhile, the reality stars themselves are keeping quiet for now. Tip responded by saying, “I will not confirm not deny any of that.”
Talk About It:
- They filed for divorce back in 2016, but T.I. was allegedly trying to convince Tiny to keep him.
- Whether or not they wind up staying together, they can get at least get one more check.
- The suspense over whether they’ll break up for good or stay together could make this the highest-rated season yet.
- Do you think they’re faking some of their drama — either to get a better deal or to make a better show?
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
10 photos Launch gallery
1. #CouplesWeLove: T.I. and TinySource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. T.I. and Tiny Wear Matching Outfits #familyfunSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Tiny Is T.I.’s QueenSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. The Queen And KingSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Red Carpet Fab From T.I. And TinySource:Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage 5 of 10
6. T.I. And Tiny Just Chillin’ On A SofaSource:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 6 of 10
7. T.I. And Tiny Hit The Red CarpetSource:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 7 of 10
8. Classic Blonde Tiny With Handsome T.I.Source:Larry Busacca/Getty Images 8 of 10
9. T.I. & Tiny: Classy CoupleSource:Getty Images 9 of 10
10. Tiny Rocks Blue Hair While Snuggled Up To T.I.Source:Barry King/Getty Images 10 of 10
