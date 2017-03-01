T.I. Family Hustle Is Coming Back For Season 6 !!!

Are they or aren’t they…filming another season?

After their public break-up last year, T.I. and Tiny are thinking they can make reality-show lemonade out of their relationship problems. TMZ reports that VH1 execs met with producers about canceling [The Family Hustle], but the producers convinced them that the drama could bring in a huge audience.

Meanwhile, the reality stars themselves are keeping quiet for now. Tip responded by saying, “I will not confirm not deny any of that.”

Talk About It: