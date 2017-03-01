Fasho Celebrity News
T.I. Family Hustle Is Coming Back For Season 6 !!!

3 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Are they or aren’t they…filming another season?

After their public break-up last year, T.I. and Tiny are thinking they can make reality-show lemonade out of their relationship problems. TMZ reports that VH1 execs met with producers about canceling [The Family Hustle], but the producers convinced them that the drama could bring in a huge audience.

Meanwhile, the reality stars themselves are keeping quiet for now. Tip responded by saying, “I will not confirm not deny any of that.”

  • They filed for divorce back in 2016, but T.I. was allegedly trying to convince Tiny to keep him.
  • Whether or not they wind up staying together, they can get at least get one more check.
  • The suspense over whether they’ll break up for good or stay together could make this the highest-rated season yet.
  • Do you think they’re faking some of their drama — either to get a better deal or to make a better show?
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Photos