Would You Vote Oprah For President??? [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Donald Trump has definitely changed Oprah Winfrey‘s mind — about whether she’s qualified to run for President.

In an interview for Bloomberg TV’s The David Rubenstein Show, Oprah says that she’d never even considered a run — until Trump actually got elected.

Though the new season of the show just premiered, the interview taped in December.

 

  • Oprah may actually have a higher net worth than Trump.
  • It’s hard to imagine Oprah running for President. But it was hard to imagine Trump at one point, too.
  • Could America really elect an unmarried black woman?
