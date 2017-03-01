Would You Vote Oprah For President??? [VIDEO]

Donald Trump has definitely changed Oprah Winfrey‘s mind — about whether she’s qualified to run for President.

In an interview for Bloomberg TV’s The David Rubenstein Show, Oprah says that she’d never even considered a run — until Trump actually got elected.

Though the new season of the show just premiered, the interview taped in December.

Oprah may actually have a higher net worth than Trump.

It’s hard to imagine Oprah running for President. But it was hard to imagine Trump at one point, too.

Could America really elect an unmarried black woman?