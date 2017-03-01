Would You Vote Oprah For President??? [VIDEO]

Donald Trump has definitely changed Oprah Winfrey‘s mind — about whether she’s qualified to run for President.
In an interview for Bloomberg TV’s The David Rubenstein Show, Oprah says that she’d never even considered a run — until Trump actually got elected.
Though the new season of the show just premiered, the interview taped in December.
- Oprah may actually have a higher net worth than Trump.
- It’s hard to imagine Oprah running for President. But it was hard to imagine Trump at one point, too.
- Could America really elect an unmarried black woman?
