#WTFasho The Academy Apologizes For Flub!!!

23 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Another day, another apology over the Oscars Best Picture flub.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized for the snafu in which presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly awarded the Best Picture Oscar to La La Land instead of the actual winner Moonlight. 

The Academy issued a statement Monday night which reads, “We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances.”

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has taken responsibility for the mistake and the Academy said it will take “action” against them, although it is unclear what that means. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It was an embarrassing mistake, for sure, but everyone else has moved on. It’s not a big deal.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers had only one job to do. If they can’t do it, another firm should get the job.
  • How hard is it to tabulate votes and hand off the correct envelopes?
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History

The 89th Annual Academy Awards was probably the most talked about event of the year so far (besides Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj). The American people gathered around their televisions, phones and computers to escape some of the intense drama happening in our nation. People watched the Oscars this year, following last year’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy, in hopes to experience something new, something groundbreaking and something profound. With all of the internal changes the Academy has made (including <span class="s1"><span class="s2">inviting a record number of new participants and </span>extending offers to 683 film industry professionals from 59 countries. Forty-six percent of invitees were female, while 41 percent were people of color) it’s slowly but surely starting to reflect in the big show.</span> Check out some of the ways the 2017 Academy Awards made history. ,

