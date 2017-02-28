WTFasho The Academy Apologizes For Flub!!!

Another day, another apology over the Oscars Best Picture flub.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized for the snafu in which presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly awarded the Best Picture Oscar to La La Land instead of the actual winner Moonlight.

The Academy issued a statement Monday night which reads, “We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances.”

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has taken responsibility for the mistake and the Academy said it will take “action” against them, although it is unclear what that means. (USA Today)

