Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence After Remy Ma Beef [video]

Nicki Minaj has broke her silence after being dragged over the weekend by Remy Ma’s release of diss record ‘Shether’. The internet has gone crazy waiting for Nicki to respond to the savage lyrics from Remy especially since Nicki kinda started this beef after her verse on the new Gucci song.

Sadly Nicki didn’t come the way we wanted her to… it seems to be business as usual for the rapper as she posted a video to her instagram account.

Yep she filming a video…. major side eye! Where’s our rebuttle to ‘Shether’ Nicki?!?!? Meanwhile Nicki is still getting dragged by the public court. #RIPNICKI for now

