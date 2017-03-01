SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman – “Bit Bak” (Video)

Rich gang is back at it. Thugger Thugger and The Big Tymer Himself Birdman come together to stunt and show off their rich gang lifestyle. I wouldn’t expect anything less than fancy cars, high profile settings, exclusive jewelry after all it’s the Cash Money way. Watch the “Bit Bak” video below.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta LHHATL [PHOTOS] 44 photos Launch gallery Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta LHHATL [PHOTOS] 1. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 1 of 44 2. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 2 of 44 3. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 3 of 44 4. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 4 of 44 5. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 5 of 44 6. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 6 of 44 7. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 7 of 44 8. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 8 of 44 9. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 9 of 44 10. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 10 of 44 11. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 11 of 44 12. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 12 of 44 13. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 13 of 44 14. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 14 of 44 15. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 15 of 44 16. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 16 of 44 17. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 17 of 44 18. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 18 of 44 19. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 19 of 44 20. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 20 of 44 21. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 21 of 44 22. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 22 of 44 23. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 23 of 44 24. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 24 of 44 25. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 25 of 44 26. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 26 of 44 27. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 27 of 44 28. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 28 of 44 29. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 29 of 44 30. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 30 of 44 31. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 31 of 44 32. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 32 of 44 33. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 33 of 44 34. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 34 of 44 35. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 35 of 44 36. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 36 of 44 37. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 37 of 44 38. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 38 of 44 39. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 39 of 44 40. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 40 of 44 41. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 41 of 44 42. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 42 of 44 43. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 43 of 44 44. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Source:Getty Images 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta LHHATL [PHOTOS] Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta LHHATL [PHOTOS]

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing