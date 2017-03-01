Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman – “Bit Bak” (Video)

2 hours ago

Sharif D. King/King Sharif
Rich gang is back at it. Thugger Thugger and The Big Tymer Himself Birdman come together to stunt and show off their rich gang lifestyle. I wouldn’t expect anything less than fancy cars, high profile settings, exclusive jewelry after all it’s the Cash Money way. Watch the “Bit Bak” video below.

 

 

Photos