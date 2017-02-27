Trey Songz Sex Tape Has Hit the Internet & Trey Responds [Video]

Just a day after he got into a back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj over Remy Ma’s allegations that he and Nicki slept together, his alleged sex tape has hit the Internet.

In the 13-second clip, a man with tattoos that match up with Trey’s can be seen participating in anal sex. You can hear his voice, telling the woman clip here.

“There you go. Relax, Relax… I f*ck every hole you got don’t I? Bring that asshole.”

Trey took to Twitter to respond to the tape…

Heard I got a sextape! Shit getting interesting – Tremaine The Album 3.24 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 26, 2017

Trey’s working overtime to make sure we buy his new album.

