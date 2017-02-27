Music
Trey Songz Sex Tape Has Hit the Internet & Trey Responds [Video]

4 hours ago

Nia Noelle
13th Annual EIF Revlon Run/Walk For Women

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Just a day after he got into a back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj over Remy Ma’s allegations that he and Nicki slept together, his alleged sex tape has hit the Internet.

In the 13-second clip, a man with tattoos that match up with Trey’s can be seen participating in anal sex. You can hear his voice, telling the woman clip here.

“There you go. Relax, Relax… I f*ck every hole you got don’t I? Bring that asshole.”

Trey took to Twitter to respond to the tape…

Trey’s working overtime to make sure we buy his new album.

You can catch the clip here.

