People’s Court Judge Wapner Dead at 97

Famed People’s Court Judge, Judge Joseph Wapner has died February 26th in his California home according to his son. Judge Wapner was released from the hospital last week after being treated for breathing problems and suddenly took a turn for the worse. Judge Wapner was 97 years old, it is being reported he died of natural causes.

Judge Wapner is most know for becoming the first no nonsense judge on the People’s Court starting in 1981. Wapner remained on the tv show until 1993.

