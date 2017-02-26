Forget Remy Ma Bernie Sanders Bodiess President Trump

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Forget Remy Ma Bernie Sanders Bodiess President Trump

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

While the hip hop world was going crazy over Remy Ma’s diss track against Nicki Minaj the political followers were “paying their respect” to President Donald Trump after he got bodied in a single tweet from Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

President Trump as always was boasting about his “millions of followers” on Twitter and by the looks of it Bernie had enough of the Presidents alternative facts.


Senator Bernie Sanders is constantly tweeting President Trump about policy and procedures.  Looks like it’s gonna be a lot of checking and clap backs going on as long as Trump is running our country.

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Forget Remy Ma Bernie Sanders Bodiess President Trump

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Bernie Sanders , President Trump , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 2 hours ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 1 day ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 2 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 2 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 4 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 4 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 5 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 6 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 1 week ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 1 week ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 2 weeks ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 2 weeks ago
Photos