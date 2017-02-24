The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Why Soulja Boy Won The Fight That Didn’t Happen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

4 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Soulja Boy and Chris Brown have been beefing publicly since the start of the year. The back-and-forth escalated so much that plans were set in motion for a full-on public pay-per-view boxing event between the two. But after all the hype, the fight isn’t going to happen after all.

Soulja Boy took to social media to declare himself the winner, even though the fight never took place. But the thing is, he actually made a valid point. Check out this exclusive video to hear Headkrack more in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

