Committee Votes To Keep Required Front License Plates

A democratic led proposal to have front license plates to be drop as a requirement has failed to make it out of a state House committee.

According to 10TV, the proposal was not approved on Thursday by the House Finance Subcommittee on Transportation. The proposal was led by Democrat state Rep. Alicia Reece for she cited increase costs and “unfair police scrutiny” as her key points to dead the front plates.

There is some good news as the committee did approve a proposal that gives drivers with no front plate a secondary offense “if a vehicle is legally parked.”