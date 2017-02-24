Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingLive Young Thug – Safe (Video)

50 mins ago

Sharif D. King/King Sharif
Leave a comment

Aside from Stay busy on tour with Drake, Thugger has made time to create his video for what looks to be his first single off his new project Hy!£UN35 . Watch The “Safe” visual below.

 

 

Jeezy’s Album Release Party At Gold Room Was Epic [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Jeezy’s Album Release Party At Gold Room Was Epic [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Young Thug – Safe (Video)

Jeezy’s Album Release Party At Gold Room Was Epic [PHOTOS]

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , ATL , HIP-HOP , Hy!£UN35 , King Sharif , Music , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , rap , safe , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , Sharif King , The Big Wiz Station , VIDEO , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , Young Thug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 1 day ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 1 day ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 2 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 4 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 7 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 7 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
Photos