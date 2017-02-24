SharifDKingLive Kent Jones Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Dicky, E-40- “Sit Down” (Video)

Kent Jones is fresh off his Luh Tape release, which was a valentine’s day themed mixtape. Kent returns with a new visual for his latest single “Sit Down” featuring Lil Dicky, and E-40. Watch the comedic and ratchet “Sit Down” video below.

