#SharifDKingLive Kent Jones Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Dicky, E-40- “Sit Down” (Video)

1 hour ago

Sharif D. King/King Sharif
Kent Jones is fresh off his Luh Tape release, which was a valentine’s day themed mixtape. Kent returns with a new visual for his latest single “Sit Down” featuring Lil Dicky, and  E-40. Watch the comedic and ratchet “Sit Down” video below.

 

 

#AllStarWeekend: New Orleans Hip Hop Take Over Bud Light Crew HQ [PHOTOS]

