What Gilbert Arenas’ All-Star PSA To Women Reveals About Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Just before NBA All-Star weekend, Gilbert Arenas took to his Instagram to blast a disrespectful message out to the women of the world. He demanded that older women stop coming out to All-Star weekend to party with the players, and leave room for the “young hoes.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But his definition of “old” is only 35- which is just about how old he is. And like Da Brat puts it, a very good sign of the kinds of women he’s really into, and why. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Was Gilbert Arenas Wrong To Criticize The WNBA? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Laura Govan Compares Relationship With Ex Gilbert Arenas To OJ Simpson & Nicole Brown [VIDEO]
RELATED: Gilbert Arenas Accused Of Sleeping With Laura Govan’s Family Members, Having Draya Beaten Up, Spreading STDs & More In Leaked Email
Sex, Guns And Violence: Biggest Scandals In NBA History
13 photos Launch gallery
1. Kobe Bryant Cheating and Rape Allegations
Source:Getty
1 of 13
2. Nick Young Gets Put on Blast by D’Angelo Russell
Source:Getty
2 of 13
3. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes Fight Over a Woman
Source:Getty
3 of 13
4. Malice at the Palace
Source:Getty
4 of 13
5. Magic Johnson’s HIV Announcement
Source:Getty
5 of 13
6. Allen Iverson Trespassing
Source:Getty
6 of 13
7. Gilbert Arenas Brings a Gun to Practice
Source:Getty
7 of 13
8. Delonte West Sleeping with LeBron’s Mom
Source:Getty
8 of 13
9. Jordan’s Gambling Habit
Source:Getty
9 of 13
10. Donald Sterling Is the Most Hated Man in America
Source:Getty
10 of 13
11. Jason Kidd Allegedly Beat His Wife
Source:Getty
11 of 13
12. Latrell Sprewell Choking His Coach
Source:Getty
12 of 13
13. Tony Parker Sleeping With Teammate’s Wife
Source:Getty
13 of 13