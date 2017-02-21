The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Police Arrest P. Diddy’s Stalker? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Police were called to P. Diddy‘s Miami home when a woman claimed he was being beaten and held hostage by his family. She also claimed they were engaged and that she was simply worried for his safety. But when cops got do Diddy’s house, a very different story turned out to be the truth.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time this particular woman has been found to be moving a little too close for comfort. Why wasn’t she arrested before? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

