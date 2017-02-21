The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley & Rock-T Jam Out To Journey Over Dinner [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

While Rickey Smiley and Rock-T were out to dinner, a song by the legendary 80s rock band, Journey (who most notably brought us “Don’t Stop Believing”) came on in the restaurant. Anyone who knows Rickey, knows he is never one to resist the vibe of a song he loves.

Watch as he and Rock-T jam out to the song and school us a little bit on the band, in this exclusive video from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

