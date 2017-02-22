SharifDKingLive Aldae Long – “Words” (Video)

RNB Singer Aldae Long as arrived on the scene with “Words”, a song which describes a vibe you get with someone that comes across as “Love” without giving a full explanation. In the video Aldae uses his words in the best way possible to sing and lay out his heart to his love, expressing how he feels about her through song. Watch “Words” below.

