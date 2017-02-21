Music
It’s a Girl! Hoda Kotb is a Mother!

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

 

Talk about surprise!  Kathy Lee Gifford spilled the beans today that her Today co-host Hoda Kotb is now a mother!  Hoda is 52 years old and expressed during the announcement that she thought she would never get to be a mother and is so over joyed!  She adopted a baby girl that was born on Valentines day and has named her Haley Joy Kotb.

 



This is the first child for Kotb who is single but in a relationship.  Congrats Hoda!


Continue reading It’s a Girl! Hoda Kotb is a Mother!

