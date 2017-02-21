It’s a Girl! Hoda Kotb is a Mother!

Talk about surprise! Kathy Lee Gifford spilled the beans today that her Today co-host Hoda Kotb is now a mother! Hoda is 52 years old and expressed during the announcement that she thought she would never get to be a mother and is so over joyed! She adopted a baby girl that was born on Valentines day and has named her Haley Joy Kotb.
This is the first child for Kotb who is single but in a relationship. Congrats Hoda!
