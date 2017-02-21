Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Ohio Lawmakers Want To Make Students Learn Cursive Writing

7 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Man Signing Tax Form

Source: Don Klumpp / Getty


If you were like me, you had to take handwriting classes, which taught you how to write legibly and in cursive. If so, it may surprise you that many teachers are not teaching this important skill as much as they use to in the past.

Now, some state lawmakers want to bring back handwriting classes to schools. Republican Reps. Andrew Brenner and Marilyn Slaby introduce legislation that would make this a required course.

If the bill was passed, it will make handwriting classes mandatory and the student would need to write legibly in standard print by third grade and cursive by fifth grade. So far 13 representatives have signed on as co-sponsors.

Do you think kids should learn how to write in cursive or do you see it as a fading skill due to technology?

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education


Source

cursive , education , handwriting , lawmakers , local news , Ohio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 1 day ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 4 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 4 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 5 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 6 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 6 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 6 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 7 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 7 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 7 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 7 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 week ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 1 week ago
Photos